Traceability Chain (TAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.09 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00095780 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002874 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

TAC is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.