Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.75. Track Group shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 28,836 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55,000.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 451.18%.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. It also develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company offers ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

