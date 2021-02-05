Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $596.22

Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $596.22 and traded as high as $650.00. Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) shares last traded at $646.00, with a volume of 22,186 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of £188.53 million and a P/E ratio of 66.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 629.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 596.22.

Get Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Max Cawthra sold 75,000 shares of Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.35), for a total value of £479,250 ($626,143.19).

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.