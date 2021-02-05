Traders Buy Large Volume of CorMedix Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 965 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 846% compared to the typical daily volume of 102 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 16.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

CRMD stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 53,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.