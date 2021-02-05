Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,982 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,034% compared to the typical daily volume of 263 put options.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Veru by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

