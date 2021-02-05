Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.78.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock opened at $148.84 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.