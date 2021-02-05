Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.17. Trane Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.78.

Shares of TT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.38. 4,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,692. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.94. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $156.27.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

