Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies updated its FY21 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

TT stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.55. 41,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,692. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.