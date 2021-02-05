Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.35. 2,031,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average is $131.94.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.