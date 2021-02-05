Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.35. 2,031,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average is $131.94.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
