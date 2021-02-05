Travala.com Price Hits $1.78 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Travala.com has a market cap of $83.98 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00004565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00166962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00063837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00076759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00229562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042671 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,256,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

