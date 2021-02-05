Travala.com Price Hits $1.84 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Travala.com token can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $84.98 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00156558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00238605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044038 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,141,518 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

