TravelNote (TVNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $12,110.49

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $12,110.49 and approximately $1,700.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 99.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00165751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00066695 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00083052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00239470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045850 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.