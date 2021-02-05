TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.43% of TreeHouse Foods worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 149.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.92 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

