Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post sales of $215.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.30 million and the lowest is $212.34 million. Trex reported sales of $164.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $868.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.38 million to $870.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $988.26 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. Trex has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after buying an additional 6,458,552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 89.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after buying an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 107.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after buying an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after buying an additional 1,656,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

