Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.89

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 166683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.31.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

