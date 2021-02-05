Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.02

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.02 and traded as high as $12.55. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 272,576 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.02.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$161.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7494024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

In other news, Director Gary Berman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$54,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 923,182 shares in the company, valued at C$10,034,988.34.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

