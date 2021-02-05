Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

