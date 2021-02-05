TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $34,399.35.

On Wednesday, January 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30.

On Wednesday, December 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10.

On Wednesday, November 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $30,954.85.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. 225,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $85.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

