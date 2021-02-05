Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.95

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 14143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.20 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after buying an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after buying an additional 506,958 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,262,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

