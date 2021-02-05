Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Trading Up 6%

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s share price was up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 167,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Trinity Place news, CEO Matthew Messinger acquired 26,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $26,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,869. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Place by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Place by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Place by 9.2% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 45,983 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Place Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

