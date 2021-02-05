TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.19

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 1855739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 54,197 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

