Tripio Achieves Market Cap of $3.62 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.57 or 0.01209711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06149536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.