Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.77

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $23.22. Triple-S Management shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 36,242 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $539.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.75.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $942.91 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.
