Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.77

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $23.22. Triple-S Management shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 36,242 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $539.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $942.91 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Triple-S Management by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Triple-S Management by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triple-S Management by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.