TriStar Gold, Inc. (TSG.V) (CVE:TSG) Trading Down 2%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (TSG.V) (CVE:TSG) shares fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 182,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 95,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.04 million and a PE ratio of -17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32.

TriStar Gold, Inc. (TSG.V) Company Profile (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

