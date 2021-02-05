Trittium Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Trittium has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trittium has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $86,550.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00055856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00171519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00067921 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00082886 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00239670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00045769 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trittium

Trittium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

