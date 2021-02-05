TriumphX (TRIX) Price Tops $0.56

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. TriumphX has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $498,359.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One TriumphX token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00161385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00063610 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00076668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00230761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041801 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.