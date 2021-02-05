TRON Price Tops $0.0357 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $2.56 billion and $1.75 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001944 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001150 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.