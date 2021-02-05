TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 44% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $118,326.31 and approximately $8,446.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.18 or 0.01355548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.25 or 0.07172703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

