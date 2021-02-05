TrueFlip (TFL) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $13,112.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00069659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.84 or 0.01365482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.90 or 0.07394203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00059233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006420 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

