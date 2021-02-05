TrueUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $107.82 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $375.76 million and approximately $107.82 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.57 or 0.01209711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06149536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 375,778,442 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

