Truist Raises IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $250.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $12.26 on Friday, reaching $248.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $244.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

