Truist Securiti Weighs in on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2021 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

SMG stock opened at $236.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.54. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.