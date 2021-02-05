Truist Securiti Weighs in on Warner Music Group Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Warner Music Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

