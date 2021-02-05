TTC (TTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.40 or 0.01198158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.57 or 0.06104819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

