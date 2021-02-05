TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.76

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.76 and last traded at $84.66, with a volume of 2458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Get TTEC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.