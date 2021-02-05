Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.07

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 25591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

The firm has a market cap of $564.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

