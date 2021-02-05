Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Tufin Software Technologies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $593.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

TUFN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

