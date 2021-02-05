Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.81. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 235,724 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

