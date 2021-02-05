TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 109.3% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and $382,703.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 93,692,077,925 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

