Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Up 5.3% on Earnings Beat

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.38. 26,948,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 18,180,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

In other Tyme Technologies news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 59,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $55,875.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,812,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,938,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,630,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 552,848 shares of company stock valued at $718,901. 25.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $309.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

About Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.