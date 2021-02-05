Typerium (TYPE) Market Cap Hits $933,031.91

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 84.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Typerium has traded up 86.6% against the US dollar. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $933,031.91 and approximately $103.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Typerium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.64 or 0.01221502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.09 or 0.06193956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.