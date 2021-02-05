Ubiq Price Hits $0.25 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $10.52 million and $40,923.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,080.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.19 or 0.04475173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00407565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.01148942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00474490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00399171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00242598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.