Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Reaches $11.24 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $47,844.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,152.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.25 or 0.04266061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00408459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.01198732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.95 or 0.00485165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00397205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00247766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

