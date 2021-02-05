Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UI traded up $20.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.40. 9,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,403. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $324.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.56.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 89.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

