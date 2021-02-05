UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.64 ($118.40).

ETR:RHM opened at €89.94 ($105.81) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -215.68. Rheinmetall AG has a 1-year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1-year high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

