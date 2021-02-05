UBS Group Increases Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Price Target to $1.00

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 99.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.90.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.66. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,164.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.