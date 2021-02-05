UChain Market Cap Hits $10,819.23 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One UChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UChain has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. UChain has a market capitalization of $10,819.23 and $5,014.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.90 or 0.01201954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.10 or 0.06093484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About UChain

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

