UGAS One Day Volume Reaches $27.68 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 88.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $27.68 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.40 or 0.01198158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.57 or 0.06104819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

