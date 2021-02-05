Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $159,782.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $28.23 million and $159,782.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.57 or 0.01209711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06149536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

