Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.45

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 24954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Ultra Clean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

