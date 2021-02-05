Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.45

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 24954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.
UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Ultra Clean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.
